Last night, a group of people with more money and more glamorous lives than us donned their best and worst looks in NYC for the annual Met Gala. Celebs in attendance included everyone from Rihanna to Lady Gaga to the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy.
With that many famous people in one place, even celebs are bound to get starstruck. And last night, it was actress Sarah Paulson, who had a very strong reaction to catching sight of Madonna on the red carpet:
It's always fun to watch one celebrity starstruck by another, and Sarah Paulson's relatable reaction to Madonna quickly became the internet's latest meme.
They say "never meet your heroes" but it looks like Sarah Paulson and Madonna hit it off.
She even got to hold Madonna's "train," or swamp net, or whatever that green plant-like object is that's dragging behind Madonna (fashion, baby!). And after their rendezvous, Paulson was filmed saying that Madonna was "wonderful!" and they'd actually met once before.
It's nice to know that even famous people feel the way we do about meeting famous people. I just hope Sarah Paulson washed her hands after touching that swamp net.