Last night, a group of people with more money and more glamorous lives than us donned their best and worst looks in NYC for the annual Met Gala. Celebs in attendance included everyone from Rihanna to Lady Gaga to the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy.

With that many famous people in one place, even celebs are bound to get starstruck. And last night, it was actress Sarah Paulson, who had a very strong reaction to catching sight of Madonna on the red carpet:

SARAH PAULSON IS ALL OF US IF WE EVER SAW OUR FAVES IRL #MetGala pic.twitter.com/s2ZfxHn48U — Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) May 2, 2017

That feeling when you see Madonna and/or suddenly realize you left your flatiron turned on.

It's always fun to watch one celebrity starstruck by another, and Sarah Paulson's relatable reaction to Madonna quickly became the internet's latest meme.

Sarah Paulson's face when she sees Madonna at the #MetGala is priceless. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/tTdqDw0wDb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2017

Moving forward, all my fanfic will be about Madonna and Sarah Paulson. pic.twitter.com/teul3hxXiU — Danielle Nussbaum (@daniellenuss) May 2, 2017

Sarah Paulson rules. This picture is great. https://t.co/QbQok8uD6B — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 2, 2017

madonna and sarah paulson ✨ pic.twitter.com/FOPhu7QGvE — stef adams foster 💫 (@reginamilfs) May 2, 2017

They say "never meet your heroes" but it looks like Sarah Paulson and Madonna hit it off.

She even got to hold Madonna's "train," or swamp net, or whatever that green plant-like object is that's dragging behind Madonna (fashion, baby!). And after their rendezvous, Paulson was filmed saying that Madonna was "wonderful!" and they'd actually met once before.

It's nice to know that even famous people feel the way we do about meeting famous people. I just hope Sarah Paulson washed her hands after touching that swamp net.

