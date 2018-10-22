Sarah Silverman reveals Louis CK used to masturbate in front of her, consensually.

By now, unless you've been living under a rock with no wifi, you've heard about Louis CK masturbating in front of his female colleagues without their consent. Welp, it turns out, he also masturbated in front of at least one female colleague with her consent. And that female colleague is none other than Sarah Silverman.

Silverman visited The Howard Stern Show this morning, where she made the startling revelation that she has seen the famous comedian's often-seen peen. And that she gave consent—sometimes. Other times, she did not consent and instead of showing her his penis, they got pizza. Ahh, friendship.

Silverman further clarified that her situation is "not analogous" to the other women he reportedly masturbated in front of, since there was no imbalance of power between them at the time.

Here's what she said: