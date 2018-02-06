Sarah Silverman calls it quits with Michael Sheen over Twitter.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a Hollywood couple is splitting up to destroy your faith in happily ever after.

Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman have been together since 2014. They seemed like a sure thing. Silverman had even befriended Sheen's ex, Kate Beckinsale, with whom Sheen has a daughter, 19-year-old Lily.

Alas, all good things come to an end.

Silverman announced on Twitter that the couple has split up. The 47-year-old comedian borrowed a famously mocked term from GOOP queen Gwyneth Paltrow to explain her split with the 49-year-old actor.

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

Silverman followed up her tweet with further jokes, because she realized her break-up message had weird timing.