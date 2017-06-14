Advertising

This past weekend, Sasha Obama (if that is her real name) celebrated her Sweet 16 with a birthday party with friends and family. Pictures of the party showed up on Twitter, and the former first daughter looked absolutely stunning in a red slip dress and some thin gold necklaces.

These photos are beautiful 😍😍

Happy Sweet 16 Sasha Obama. Great job mom and dad!



P.S.

We still miss you...every damn day!! 😒 pic.twitter.com/gVHiSQBnfc — Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) June 11, 2017

And Twitter agreed, tweeting responses to the person who posted the pics about how great Sasha looked and how much they miss her.

Oh my word!!! GORGEOUS YOUNG WOMAN!! Such a beautiful family in every way. We will never have another 1st family this amazing again. — Jenn (@Irishjenn2005) June 11, 2017

She looks like Michelle with 1/4 cup of Obama. They are truly a beautiful family. — 5ft & lovely (@iamredfoxx) June 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/LesaPR/status/873966048424247296

Oh Wow! She grew up so fast & into such a beautiful young lady. — Bella (@bellazoe123) June 14, 2017

Omggggg This can't be Sasha...She's so amazingly beautiful. What kinda gene pool lottery did this entire family win? My goodness! Wow 😳💕❤️💕 — OvAchievA (@OvAchievA) June 12, 2017

How quickly they grow up! Sasha was only eight years old when she first moved into the White House with her family in 2009.

Oh, dad humor.

Awww Sasha literally grew up in front of our eyes. The Obama girls are such great role models for young girls in this country — Megan (@PerkyWarrior17) June 11, 2017

There was also a photo booth at the party, which got plenty of use.

Look at Sasha Obama at her Sweet Sixteen and all her little black girl magic friends ☺️ pic.twitter.com/rlDpLLukNX — A.P. (@_tickledpink) May 20, 2017

After Obama's presidency ended, the family stayed in Washington, D.C. so Sasha could finish high school, according to the Chicago Sun Times. When asked last year by a guest at a small lunch in Milwaukee where the family was planning to move next, Obama said, “We’re going to have to stay a couple of years in D.C. probably so Sasha can finish [high school]. Transferring someone in the middle of high school? Tough.”

Malia, the other former first daughter, took a year off before starting college, but she'll be attending Harvard this fall.

No doubt about it—the Obamas are a good family. Oh my god, please come ba—oops, sorry, got carried away there for a minute.

Please adopt me.

