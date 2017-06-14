This past weekend, Sasha Obama (if that is her real name) celebrated her Sweet 16 with a birthday party with friends and family. Pictures of the party showed up on Twitter, and the former first daughter looked absolutely stunning in a red slip dress and some thin gold necklaces.
And Twitter agreed, tweeting responses to the person who posted the pics about how great Sasha looked and how much they miss her.
How quickly they grow up! Sasha was only eight years old when she first moved into the White House with her family in 2009.
There was also a photo booth at the party, which got plenty of use.
After Obama's presidency ended, the family stayed in Washington, D.C. so Sasha could finish high school, according to the Chicago Sun Times. When asked last year by a guest at a small lunch in Milwaukee where the family was planning to move next, Obama said, “We’re going to have to stay a couple of years in D.C. probably so Sasha can finish [high school]. Transferring someone in the middle of high school? Tough.”
Malia, the other former first daughter, took a year off before starting college, but she'll be attending Harvard this fall.
No doubt about it—the Obamas are a good family. Oh my god, please come ba—oops, sorry, got carried away there for a minute.