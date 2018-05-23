Savannah Guthrie shuts down body shamer with handy guide to asking if women are pregnant.

At one point or another, you may have wondered, "At what point can I ask a woman if she is pregnant?" After all, children are precious little miracles, and it is normal to be excited at the prospect of a new life entering the world. Well, reader, here is the answer to that:
Today host Savannah Guthrie shut down pregnancy rumors after she read a tweet about her "appearing to be pregnant" while on air during the broadcast on Tuesday, May 22.
She responded to the offending tweet by saying, "It’s just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it."
Guthrie, 46, is mother to 3-year-old Vale and 17-month-old son Charley, but if that message is any indication, we can safely assume that baby number three is definitely not on the way. I REPEAT, BABY NUMBER THREE IS A NO GO, PEOPLE.
But Guthrie wasn't done there. She later took to her Instagram to post this handy chart that can help people determine when they should ask a woman if she is pregnant:
Women chimed in on the comments section of Guthrie's post to say that they totally agreed with the message of the image:
"Unless you actually see a live baby aka newborn person coming out hopefully screaming, shut the heck up and go do some dang sit ups yourself!" wrote one person.
"But for real. People are about to get slapped!" said another.
Today contributor and fellow mom Jenna Bush Hager also added her two cents: "Did someone ask you. Please tell me NOOO. Dance aerobics at 3pm."
So no, it is never appropriate to ask a woman when she is due without her telling you that she is pregnant first. For all you know, that might not be a baby in there...it might just be lunch.