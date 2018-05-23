Savannah Guthrie shuts down body shamer with handy guide to asking if women are pregnant.

At one point or another, you may have wondered, "At what point can I ask a woman if she is pregnant?" After all, children are precious little miracles, and it is normal to be excited at the prospect of a new life entering the world. Well, reader, here is the answer to that:

giphy

Today host Savannah Guthrie shut down pregnancy rumors after she read a tweet about her "appearing to be pregnant" while on air during the broadcast on Tuesday, May 22.

She responded to the offending tweet by saying, "It’s just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it."

Guthrie, 46, is mother to 3-year-old Vale and 17-month-old son Charley, but if that message is any indication, we can safely assume that baby number three is definitely not on the way. I REPEAT, BABY NUMBER THREE IS A NO GO, PEOPLE.

giphy

But Guthrie wasn't done there. She later took to her Instagram to post this handy chart that can help people determine when they should ask a woman if she is pregnant: