Fresh off her divorce from Romain Dauriac, a man who can only be described as a French hottie, Scarlett Johannsson appears to be having herself a summer fling. The actress has ​been spotted around NYC with 'SNL' castmember and Weekend Update host, Colin Jost.

Most recently, the two were spotted "holding hands" and "getting cozy" on a date on the Upper East Side, says Us Weekly. Jost even gave a coy comment on the relationship when he was asked this week by a red carpet reporter. "I'm very happy in my personal life," he told an E! reporter. We all know that's code for "getting laid regularly."

I don't think I can overstate how much irrational confidence this Colin Jost-Scarjo relationship has given me. — (Sandy) Tad (@itsActuallyTed) June 13, 2017

Last month, Johannsson and Jost ("JoJo"?) were reportedly spotted making out in public at one of the notoriously rowdy SNL after parties. “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar,” a Page Six snooper said. “They would make out a bit, then go back to talking.”

They certainly seemed like a couple at the party, at least according to Page Six's source. “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the SNL cast and crew," said the witness. "They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

Jost also told E! that his plans for the summer hiatus include lots of travel, which could either mean a new couple road trip or a short-lived romance. "I'm going to travel a little bit," said Jost of his summer plans. "I've been on the road doing standup. I went to Alabama for the first time in my life, which is pretty cool. I'd never been and thought why not do some shows there? The people were really nice." We hate to say it but: from Paris to Alabama, how the might have fallen.

