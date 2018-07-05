People are pissed that Scarlett Johansson is playing a trans man in a movie, and her statement just made everything much worse.

Scarlett Johansson is once again teaming up with director Rupert Sanders for the new film Rub & Tug, where Johansson will play infamous mob-connected massage parlor owner and transgender man, Dante "Tex" Gill.

The last movie Sanders and Johansson did together was Ghost in the Shell, which caused a huge whitewashing controversy due to ScarJo playing a Japanese character.

Guess these two haven't learned their lesson the first time.

Dante "Tex" Gill was known for running several massage parlors that fronted prostitution businesses in Pittsburgh in the 1970s and '80s. Although he was assigned female at birth, Gill identified as a man and used masculine pronouns. Therefore, many people believe that a trans man should be the one to tell Gill's story— not a cis woman.

This is Dante 'Tex' Gill, who Scarlett Johansson is playing in a new movie.



So basically, ScarJo was cast to play Murray Hill.



I am so confused. pic.twitter.com/LmnVfAWBeK — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) July 3, 2018

Twitter responded to the casting kerfuffle the only way they know how— with a healthy mix of rage and jokes: