Scarlett Johannson's red carpet look is typically Old Hollywood, sophisticated glam. Until now.

The actress was spotted on the set of The Avengers with a black and white tattoo stretching across her entire back. It might be birds, it might be flowers, but one thing is for sure — it's big.

Check it out:

As Refinery29 points out, no one has yet confirmed whether the back piece is the latest addition to ScarJo's already tatted-up form, or if it's simply a piece of her latest costume.

If it is real, the tat would join a few other works of tattoo art. She has a sunset on her left forearm, a rose — in honor of her daughter's name — on her side, and a horseshoe that reads "Lucky You" on her ribs. She also has the design of a bracelet that says "I love New York" inked around her wrist. She even has a tattoo on her back already — a black and white lamb. Maybe she added the new leaves and flowers to complete some sort of bodily farm scene? We'll either have to wait until her next backless red carpet dress or for the release of Avengers 4 to find out whether this ink is actually permanent.

That gives us plenty of time to wonder what this new back piece could symbolize. Her first Oscar, perhaps?

