After the House of Representatives narrowly voted to repeal President Obama's Affordable Care Act on Thursday, liberal celebrities across the country were very upset (as were poor people afraid of losing their health insurance). As always, supermodel Chrissy Teigen was particularly vocal, ranting on Twitter about how Donald Trump has affected her own mental and physical health.

so fucking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I'm gonna have to go on another med — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

that is not a joke. I think I need to either up my dosage or talk to my doctor to "see what works for me" when the world explodes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Today I had a tooth shaved down because crippling anxiety makes me grind and rock my teeth on one side. I blame trump. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

I also had Botox in my jaw muscle to relieve tension from constantly clinching. I was not like this before. Pay my bill, POS POTUS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Politics aside, I feel relief for the first time in many months. It really works. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Teigen's tweets went viral, and came to the attention of Fox News's most swollen talking head, Sean Hannity. Hannity took time out from his show on Thursday night to read out her rant in full, and comment on what he thought of this "rich snowflake" and her anxiety.

Hannity also threatened to tell what he implied to be an embarrassing story about an encounter he had with Teigen and her husband John Legend.

I have a story. I’m going to be very nice tonight. I met John Legend and her at a Super Bowl event. But there’s a story that I’m going to keep to myself because I’m being very nice. I’m being very nice!

Isn't Sean Hannity nice? When he isn't being accused of sexual harassment, that is.

https://giphy.com/gifs/chrissy-teigen-Nxb7Myz3BVLm8

