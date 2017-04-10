Advertising

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez got matching tattoos with Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman, two cast members of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, of which Gomez is an executive producer.

Gomez documented the whole venture on her Instagram story, so I guess she's back on the 'gram after taking some time off for mental health.

Speaking of mental health, the tattoo they chose is a simple semicolon, which has become a symbol of surviving mental illness, started by a social media movement called Project Semicolon. The website explains:

Advertising

Through the semicolon symbol many related to the struggle of depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide and their will to continue on.

We know mental health struggles hit close to home for Selena Gomez, who has spoken openly about battling with anxiety and panic attacks, as well as social media addiction. She spent some time in rehab last year to focus on her recovery, which she called "one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done."

Advertising

After the trio got their tattoos, they happened to pass a billboard for the show and snapped this 'gram:

Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

I know a lot of people who have some regrettable tattoos, myself included (let's just say it involves a 2008 campaign and a certain political slogan, and I wish I'd just gotten a poster instead). But I have a very strong feeling Selena and her buddies won't regret this one.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.