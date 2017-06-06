Advertising

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are a fan-favorite celebrity couple. They’re super sweet together and obviously getting more serious, but how much do you know about Selena and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye)?

1. Things Heated Up Quickly

@selenagomez : 😍 // @wwydjustinnn A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@gomezbieberdaily) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Selena and The Weeknd were first seen together in early January and have not shied away from PDA. It wasn’t long before they made their relationship Instagram official later that month, with a video posted on the social media site and later deleted.

In the black and white video taken while they traveled to Italy together, The Weeknd is seen lounging in a boat. Selena captioned the post the heart eyes emoji.

2. Their Red Carpet Debut Was a Huge Event

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

There's nothing like showing off your couple status at a huge red carpet event. Selena and The Weeknd graced the Met Gala in May 2017, holding hands, kissing, and posing for pics. Selena wore a romantic floral embellished dress, while The Weeknd sported a tux with a sweet accessory: a floral brooch.

The couple looked beyond happy together and fans were thrilled with how open Selena and The Weeknd were about their relationship.

3. Selena’s Mom Is a Fan

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The Weeknd has totally earned the approval of Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey! Sel's mother left a comment on The Weeknd’s post showing off a pic of the couple at the Met Gala, writing: “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”

There’s no greater sign of acceptance than a mom’s high praise.

4. Selena Supports Her Man

Selena has been spotted at The Weeknd’s concerts and totally supports her guy. During a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, Selena explained, “I love being supportive. I love just being there and having someone’s back. It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”

5. The Truth About a Selena and The Weeknd Song Collab

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Fans got understandably excited over the idea of a Selena and The Weeknd song collaboration, but alas, it’s not happening. On songwriter and producer Max Martin's Wikipedia page, Selena Gomez's song "In Her Element" listed The Weeknd as a co-artist. Turns out there was no truth to the collab.

Selena set the record straight during an interview on The TJ Show on Boston's 103.3 AMP Radio. When asked, "What's up with The Weeknd, Selena – are you guys doing music together?," she answered simply: "No, no we’re not."

