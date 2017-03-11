Advertising

For a minute there, it looked like Nicki Minaj didn't have much of an answer for Remy Ma, the rival rapper who trashed her with the vicious 7-minute diss track "shETHER," which left no room for doubt about the pair's toxic relationship. That song climbed the charts even as Nicki remained mostly silent.

Then, however, Nicki fired back with three singles, 'Regret In Your Tears," "Changed It," and "No Frauds," a track featuring Drake and Lil Wayne that seemed to target Remy explicitly: "You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin' /

What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'? / I would've helped you out that pit you fell in /I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen," she raps on the song.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

Between continuing to savage Remy and boast about how well the track is doing across a ton of streaming music platforms, Nicki also posted a video compilation of some other pop divas dancing, driving, rapping, and lip-syncing along, including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, and Jhene Aiko—all of whom are apparently declaring loyalty to the self-described Queen of Rap.

"What's funny about this," Nicki wrote, "is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they're all low key savages I guess Lol. Didn't expect this but love u girls so much for reppin. Pretty Girls Let Your Light Shine BRIGHT."

In the meantime, looks like Remy could really use some allies in this fight.

