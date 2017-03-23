Advertising

In an interview with the (not failing) New York Times, actor and pop star Selena Gomez opened up about being bullied in high school. The 24-year-old and her mother (Mandy Teefy) are doing promotion for upcoming Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. The show is based on a book of the same name by Jay Asher, and both Gomez and her mother are executive producers on the series.

The book is about a teenager trying to figure out why his classmate killed hereself. It deals with the subject of bullying, so yeah, not a super light-hearted discussion. When asked about optioning the rights to the book, Selena Gomez told the New York Times,

I think [Jay Asher] understood that I knew what it meant to be bullied. I went to the biggest high school in the world, which is the Disney Channel. And my mom had a lot of history dealing with [bullying]. I heard her stories growing up. She’s very open about it.

Gomez deals with another kind of bullying, too—from trolls online. She said,

When I was on Wizards of Waverly Place, we didn't have social media really. Twitter had just begun. Every Friday, I'd get to do a live taping in front of all these little kids and make their life. That's when I was the happiest. Then, as I got older, I watched it go from zero to a hundred. So I'm actually glad it took us this long to create this project because it's so relevant now.

Gomez, who suffers from Lupus, recently completed treatment for depression and social media addiction. When asked if she read the comments on her Instagram pictures (she has over 114 million followers), she explained,

You can’t avoid it sometimes. I delete the app from my phone at least once a week. You fixate on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, "You’re ugly." It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing—even if it’s just physical.

I can't even begin to imagine. Congratulations to Selena on staying strong.

