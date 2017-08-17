They say everyone has a doppelganger somewhere out there in the world. Well, it looks like the internet has just found Selena Gomez' lookalike. Her name is Sofia Solares, and at a quick glance, she and Gomez are not that easy to tell apart.
Here she is—Sofia Solares.
And here (just to refresh your memory) is Selena Gomez.
Solares, 22, is not unaware that she looks just like Selena Gomez. But that's okay, because she's a big fan. Speaking to E!, Solares said (translated from Spanish), "Yes, I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of hers and of course it would be a dream to know that she is aware of my existence. If she were to take a few minutes to write something to me—I would cry of happiness!"
But on the other hand, Solares wouldn't mind people admiring her just for being herself. She told E!, "Honestly, with time I've already gotten used to people saying, ‘You look like Selena Gomez,' wherever I've been...It's not something that I dislike, but I like it better when they love me for being myself. . . I mean, it's great that I look like her, but I don't want to lose myself trying to be someone that I'm not!"
Trying to or not, Solares just naturally looks like Gomez. Here's Sofia Solares in glasses.
And here's Selena Gomez in glasses.
Here's Solares rocking the pink/red eyeshadow trend.
And Gomez rocking it, too.
Okay, just one more comparison. Solares:
Gomez:
Uncanny, no?