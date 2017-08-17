Advertising

They say everyone has a doppelganger somewhere out there in the world. Well, it looks like the internet has just found Selena Gomez' lookalike. Her name is Sofia Solares, and at a quick glance, she and Gomez are not that easy to tell apart.

Here she is—Sofia Solares.

🌞 A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

And here (just to refresh your memory) is Selena Gomez.

74 🙏🏽❤️ A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

Solares, 22, is not unaware that she looks just like Selena Gomez. But that's okay, because she's a big fan. Speaking to E!, Solares said (translated from Spanish), "Yes, I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of hers and of course it would be a dream to know that she is aware of my existence. If she were to take a few minutes to write something to me—I would cry of happiness!"

Lindos ojos con @ttd_eye A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

But on the other hand, Solares wouldn't mind people admiring her just for being herself. She told E!, "Honestly, with time I've already gotten used to people saying, ‘You look like Selena Gomez,' wherever I've been...It's not something that I dislike, but I like it better when they love me for being myself. . . I mean, it's great that I look like her, but I don't want to lose myself trying to be someone that I'm not!"

Trying to or not, Solares just naturally looks like Gomez. Here's Sofia Solares in glasses.

😈 A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

And here's Selena Gomez in glasses.

Zzz A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2015 at 12:33am PST

Here's Solares rocking the pink/red eyeshadow trend.

Bueno,bonito y barato ♥️ ( perdón ! Se eliminó porque pensé que se había subido dos veces 😱😂) A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

And Gomez rocking it, too.

Okay, just one more comparison. Solares:

Y de regreso a la realidad 😭♥️ A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Gomez:

I hope my giant hand doesn't ruin the shot 😛 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on May 23, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Uncanny, no?

