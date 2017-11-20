Selena Gomez dyed her hair blonde but forgot to do the roots.

Selena Gomez wowed on the red carpet at Sunday night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Well, she wowed for two reasons — one, she seemed to have forgotten her pants (oops!), and two, she's gone from brunette to total bleach blonde.

Getty Images

Okay, not "total" bleach blonde — Gomez's stylist left the roots dark, which I think looks great but which other people who shall remain nameless have said "it only looks good in her music video."

Fans generally seemed to like the major hair overhaul.

SELENA LOOKS SO GOOD!!!! HAIR!!!! pic.twitter.com/mYvzydVwJ6 — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) November 20, 2017

Selena's blonde hair is tooooo good 😍 — Laura (@lauramelvillejb) November 20, 2017

selena looks so fckin good with blonde hair im cryin 😭🔥 — Angel Cajis (@cadjbury) November 20, 2017