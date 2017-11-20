Selena Gomez dyed her hair blonde but forgot to do the roots.

Advertising
Selena Gomez wowed on the red carpet at Sunday night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Well, she wowed for two reasons — one, she seemed to have forgotten her pants (oops!), and two, she's gone from brunette to total bleach blonde.
Okay, not "total" bleach blonde — Gomez's stylist left the roots dark, which I think looks great but which other people who shall remain nameless have said "it only looks good in her music video."
Fans generally seemed to like the major hair overhaul.
Not only did Gomez show off her new hair on the red carpet, she also posted two Instagrams featuring her new hair, writing on one, "so I am blonde now."
She sure is!
Is there any look Selena Gomez can't pull off? Probably not.
