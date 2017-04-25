Selena Gomez has been busy recently. She's been getting tattoos with the cast of 13 Reasons Why. She's been opening up about her mental health. She's been going on cute dates with The Weeknd. And she's just become the latest in a long line of celebrities showing off their new super-short haircuts.
Gomez posted two side-by-side photos of her new bob to her Instagram on Tuesday.
As you can see, Selena's new bob is much shorter than the lob she's been rocking for the past few months. (She loves hairstyles that rhyme, apparently.)
We're not sure if Selena Gomez is getting ready for summer, or if she just wanted a change. But we're sure we'll be seeing a lot of her new bob on the aforementioned cute dates with The Weeknd.