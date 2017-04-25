Advertising

Selena Gomez has been busy recently. She's been getting tattoos with the cast of 13 Reasons Why. She's been opening up about her mental health. She's been going on cute dates with The Weeknd. And she's just become the latest in a long line of celebrities showing off their new super-short haircuts.

Gomez posted two side-by-side photos of her new bob to her Instagram on Tuesday.

As you can see, Selena's new bob is much shorter than the lob she's been rocking for the past few months. (She loves hairstyles that rhyme, apparently.)

Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

We're not sure if Selena Gomez is getting ready for summer, or if she just wanted a change. But we're sure we'll be seeing a lot of her new bob on the aforementioned cute dates with The Weeknd.

