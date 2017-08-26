Advertising

You know we here at Someecards love a good celebrity hair trend. According to Refinery29, the hot new style in Hollywood is the slicked-back bob, which local stylist Sal Salcedo calls LA's "most requested haircut." The latest celeb to hop on the slicked-back bandwagon? None other than Selena Gomez.

Fetish. Thursday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo of Selena and her new 'do to his Instagram page on Friday.

#notsosecretproject @selenagomez 😛 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Selena also showed off her new look when she posted scenes from the photoshoot she was at to her Instagram story.

August 25: Selena via her Instagram Stories #selenagomez #makeup #hairandmakeup #fashion A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

August 25: Selena via her Instagram Stories #selenagomez #makeup #fashion #hairandmakeup (she is wearing earrings by @agmesnyc) A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

It has been an eventful few months for Selena Gomez's hair. Back in April, she chopped off her long, flowing locks for a much shorter bob.

Because it should be fun and truly authentic @stuartvevers my @coach crew 💕 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

And now that bob is SLICKED BACK! We know, it's huge news. What a time to be alive! We wish Selena Gomez and her new hairstyle nothing but happiness.

