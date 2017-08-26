You know we here at Someecards love a good celebrity hair trend. According to Refinery29, the hot new style in Hollywood is the slicked-back bob, which local stylist Sal Salcedo calls LA's "most requested haircut." The latest celeb to hop on the slicked-back bandwagon? None other than Selena Gomez.
Makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo of Selena and her new 'do to his Instagram page on Friday.
Selena also showed off her new look when she posted scenes from the photoshoot she was at to her Instagram story.
It has been an eventful few months for Selena Gomez's hair. Back in April, she chopped off her long, flowing locks for a much shorter bob.
And now that bob is SLICKED BACK! We know, it's huge news. What a time to be alive! We wish Selena Gomez and her new hairstyle nothing but happiness.