Advertising

Uh oh. On Monday afternoon, Selena Gomez's Instagram suffered a very obvious hack that left her ex Justin Bieber exposed. The hacker posted the infamous paparazzi pics of The Biebs and his balls with some color commentary.

SELENA'S INSTAGRAM GOT HACKED IM LAUGHING pic.twitter.com/irTVVa9B2k — fatima (@heardtroye) August 28, 2017

(They were posted without the, um, smiley faces.)

You know the pics. His babymaker was on full display in Bora Bora in October 2015.

Happy almost two-year anniversary of seeing Justin Bieber's penis! giphy

Advertising

Some people found the surprise appearance of Bieber's peeker hilarious.

SOMEONE HACKED SELENA GOMEZ'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AND SHARED JUSTIN'S NOODEZ HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Sed Nugget (@SohaTazz) August 28, 2017

And others were profoundly disturbed.

i've just seen justin bieber's dick on selena gomez's instagram pic.twitter.com/fH65XSZzuL — louiser ◟̽◞̽ (@lwtofkingdom) August 28, 2017

The authorities quickly took action, and wiped her account clean.

THE OLD SELENA CAN'T POST ON INSTAGRAM RIGHT NOW



Why? Oh, CAUSE SHE'S DEAD pic.twitter.com/5eqofyWfTV — ‏ً (@wokefenty) August 28, 2017

Advertising

Please know this, dear hackers: with great power comes great responsibility.

people are out there hacking selena gomez's instagram to post a picture of Bieber's dick when they can hack trump acc instead smh pic.twitter.com/0QXZqjONMw — chiraz (@shaymitchvlI) August 28, 2017

Next time, go for better targets and give us the damn pee tape.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.