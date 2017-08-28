Uh oh. On Monday afternoon, Selena Gomez's Instagram suffered a very obvious hack that left her ex Justin Bieber exposed. The hacker posted the infamous paparazzi pics of The Biebs and his balls with some color commentary.
(They were posted without the, um, smiley faces.)
You know the pics. His babymaker was on full display in Bora Bora in October 2015.
Some people found the surprise appearance of Bieber's peeker hilarious.
And others were profoundly disturbed.
The authorities quickly took action, and wiped her account clean.
Please know this, dear hackers: with great power comes great responsibility.
Next time, go for better targets and give us the damn pee tape.