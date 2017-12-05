Selena Gomez worries fans after making her Instagram private and calling out a 'hurtful' article.

Advertising

📷 @selenagomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/y2rctrh0QT — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) December 5, 2017 Over the screenshot, Gomez wrote, Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most 'ridiculous' part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things. The specific part of the article Gomez shared was about a giant teddy bear in her home. The portion reads: “I know, I know,” says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn't quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. “It was a gift, and at first I thought, ‘This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person.’”

Gomez's last Instagram was actually about Billboard, who awarded Gomez with their "Woman of the Year" award. Gomez wrote about the award and event: Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard but honestly thank you more for the event you held for women. That night was so inspiring and every woman spoke eloquently and with such force. I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight.

The praise for Billboard creates a little confusion, especially as the article Gomez posted a picture of is a few days old and seems to portray Gomez in a positive light. Perhaps there are other aspects of the article Gomez has been mulling over? Here she is discussing working with Woody Allen on his latest film. To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer -- not because I’m trying to back away from it. [The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, “Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.”

Gomez spoke more about the number of women coming forward with personal stories of sexual assault and harassment. I’m fortunate enough not to have experienced some of the traumatic things that other women have had to go through. I’ve known people in my family who’ve gone through those things. I try to let people come to me and open up, to make a safe environment for them to do so. As for her current boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Gomez remained relatively mum. I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right.

At another point, Gomez said, "I’ve been hanging out with an old friend, and basically every conversation, we want it to be intentional." This was said in the context of discussing a break she previously took from Instagram, which is very well all she may be doing right now.