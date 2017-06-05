Advertising

Selena Gomez capped off a busy day of interviews for a little “date night” that she showed off on Instagram. In the new Insta pics, Selena smolders in a sexy lingerie-style dress. Oh, and she tagged boyfriend The Weeknd, too.

A source told E! News that Selena would be seeing The Weeknd perform at Barclay’s Center this week while in New York.

date night A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

During her interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, Selena talked about “dancing all night” at The Weeknd’s concerts, adding, “I love being supportive. I love just being there and having someone’s back. It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”

Sounds like things are solid with Selena and The Weeknd and fans can't get enough of this celeb couple!

Sel was also asked about Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, with the host noting: “Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives.”

Then she was asked: “Have you gotten a chance to hang out together with your new people?” Selena laughed, saying, “I hang out with my new person a lot,” adding, “Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That’s all I care about...So, I’m super stoked, too. It’s been a good time.”

Selena and The Weeknd were spotted enjoying dinner at Rao's in New York for their date night.

