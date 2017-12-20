Selena Gomez reportedly walked out on Justin Bieber. Finally some good news!

Just weeks after (supposedly/definitely) getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez is rumored to have walked out on a date with him this weekend. But before you start thinking, "Here we go again," the reason she walked out is not a bad one. (Although it would be perfectly reasonable to think, "Here we go again," because come on.)

Selena Gomez and her almost-certainly boyfriend Justin Bieber were at candy store Sugar Factory in Seattle, according to E!, when the Biebs busted out some dance moves. Obviously, that attracted the attention of other people in the store, and not wanting any of that attention, Gomez walked out of the store. But all's good, it seems, because Bieber followed her out afterwards.

Other than that, the date seemed…well, sweet. Annoyingly so. The two reportedly showed up in a jet and shared a drink with two straws. That sentence is filled with so much obnoxiousness. Which is worse, the showing up in a jet, or the sharing the drink? That's either disgustingly cute or they just forgot that they're rich enough that each can have their own drink (just look outside at the jet, guys!).

It bears mentioning that not everyone is so happy about Gomez and Bieber getting back together again. Gomez's family apparently hates Bieber ("Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us.") and Gomez apparently got into a terrible argument last week with her mother, Mandy Teefey.