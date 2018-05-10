Selena Gomez trolls her own Met Gala spray tan. Does someone need to be fired?

Selena Gomez looked stunning at Monday night's Met Gala — she'd look stunning if she woke up in a sewer. The only thing a little odd about her look was how…orange…it was — the sign of a spray tan gone horribly wrong.

#MetGala

Selena Gomez looks like Ross in that episode when he got too tanned 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/NKAPKuc3HU — elena (@Strippevd) May 8, 2018

People really let selena gomez go looking like an oompa loompa in a night gown oh my god girl fire whoever gave you that spray tan #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HCSX32tP2j — Angela (@angela747_) May 8, 2018

Gomez finally addressed all the talk by posting an Instagram video of herself sprinting away from the camera, and joking, "“Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️."

But though she acknowledged the foible, it certainly doesn't mean she didn't like the way she looked. A source told PEOPLE, “In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person. She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.”

I don't know if the video counts so much as a clapback as it does a simple acknowledgement that maybe the color of her skin in the pictures wasn't terribly flattering.