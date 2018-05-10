Selena Gomez trolls her own Met Gala spray tan. Does someone need to be fired?

Selena Gomez looked stunning at Monday night's Met Gala — she'd look stunning if she woke up in a sewer. The only thing a little odd about her look was how…orange…it was — the sign of a spray tan gone horribly wrong.
Gomez finally addressed all the talk by posting an Instagram video of herself sprinting away from the camera, and joking, "“Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽♀️."
But though she acknowledged the foible, it certainly doesn't mean she didn't like the way she looked. A source told PEOPLE, “In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person. She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.”
I don't know if the video counts so much as a clapback as it does a simple acknowledgement that maybe the color of her skin in the pictures wasn't terribly flattering.
But it's always great to see a celebrity with a healthy sense of humor about themselves.
But aside from the spray tan mishap (which, come on, happens to the best of us), Gomez apparently "loved" her custom Coach dress and how it fit into the night's theme, which was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Gomez’s favorite quote from scripture, “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised,” written in her own handwriting, was used in both her handbag and the ribbon sewn into her dress.
The insider told PEOPLE, "[Selena] had two outfits to choose from and decided on Sunday which one she was going to go with. She loved the dress and was very involved with it.”
The only thing she needs to look out for for her next event is the Spray Tan Monster. Otherwise, she can't go wrong.