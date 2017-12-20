Selena Gomez's mom is reportedly taking the Justin Bieber reunion as badly as we are.

Guys, Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, has had a tough go of things lately. On December 17, the 41-year-old remembered the miscarriage of her daughter Scarlett, which occurred six years ago.

Last week, Teefey also visited a hospital for treatment. Outlets initially reported that Teefey fell ill following an argument with her daughter over Justin Bieber after learning the two were in couple's therapy, thus suggesting the pair are in it for the long haul. A source clarified to People that "This wasn’t just about Justin.”

Nonetheless fans are staying firm to their belief that Bieber and Gomez's rekindled relationship is interfering with Gomez's relationship with her mom.

Getty Images

This has been sort of maybe confirmed (but hopefully not!) by some fans who noticed Teefey and Gomez no longer follow each other on Instagram.