Selena Gomez's mom is reportedly taking the Justin Bieber reunion as badly as we are.

Julianne Adams
Dec 20, 2017@1:32 PM
Guys, Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, has had a tough go of things lately. On December 17, the 41-year-old remembered the miscarriage of her daughter Scarlett, which occurred six years ago.

Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them. Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever. Thank you to the people who respected my post and sent love to Scarlett. I’m sorry I had to take them down. I am disturbed at the words being posted on this from people who can even find an oppt to be vile about a Lost baby. You don’t like me, don’t spend time on me. Unfollow so, no one has to read such hate.

Last week, Teefey also visited a hospital for treatment. Outlets initially reported that Teefey fell ill following an argument with her daughter over Justin Bieber after learning the two were in couple's therapy, thus suggesting the pair are in it for the long haul. A source clarified to People that "This wasn’t just about Justin.”

Nonetheless fans are staying firm to their belief that Bieber and Gomez's rekindled relationship is interfering with Gomez's relationship with her mom.

This has been sort of maybe confirmed (but hopefully not!) by some fans who noticed Teefey and Gomez no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Interestingly, Teefey still follows Gomez's ex Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, whereas Gomez follows neither Tesfaye nor Bieber.

Guess Teefey is still shipping her daughter and Tesfaye (like us.)

Twitter has some thoughts on this whole Insta-unfollow thing.

Maybe one day these rumors will be addressed. Maybe we will forever be guessing.

