Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) walked the red carpet together for the first time as a couple at Monday night's annual Met Gala, looking adorable and completely in love.
Both performers posted Instagrams of their night, because that's what celebrities do! But one Instagram in particular (The Weeknd's) actually got the coveted "Mom Seal of Approval" from Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey.
Teefey, the founder of Kicked to the Curb Productions which produced the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, wrote a comment on a sweet photo of The Weeknd and her daughter: "Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO."
The official Instagram account of Kicked to the Curb Productions also reposted one of Gomez's pictures of the cute pair.
Looks like Mandy Teefey is officially Team Abelena!