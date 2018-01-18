Selena Gomez puts Nick Jonas on blast for taking her on a nightmare double date.

Most people have been on some pretttttty bad dates when they were young, and Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas are no exception.

Nick Jonas recently did the "Heart Rate Monitor Challenge" for BBC Radio 1, which involved the "Jealous" singer getting hooked up to a heart rate monitor while host Nick Grimshaw played various clips that were carefully selected to get Jonas' heart pounding. They played Miley Cryus' infamous breakup anthem about the singer. Jack Black stopped by with a few saucy messages from Emilia Clarke. Surprise guests like Selena Gomez and Nick's brother Joe also sent in video messages recalling some pretty embarrassing times they had with the youngest Jonas Brother band member. That's when things got a bit uncomfortable.

giphy

Gomez definitely caught Jonas off guard when she called in with this awkward story about a double date she went on with Nick, Joe, and Joe's girlfriend at the time, Taylor Swift. Ever heard of her? ​​​

"Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez," Selena said in the video message to Nick.

You know you're in trouble when someone uses your full first name.

"So I know what you’re doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you?"