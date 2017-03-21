Advertising

Selena Gomez gave a tour of her beautiful, sunny home, while answering 73, random, rapid-fire questions for Vogue, which yield some sensitive, raw answers in an upbeat way.

While cruising through the patio and showing off some cool towels, Selena Gomez reveals the last movie she cried in (Hacksaw Ridge), her spirit animal (Meryl Streep), and her favorite place to travel (Europe).

The free-flowing conversation also gets deceptively deep.

"What's one thing people will be surprised to know about you?" the man behind the camera asks.

Without missing a beat, she says, "how much I love depressing things."

"When do you feel most creative?"

"When I'm sad."

In her sign off, Gomez confesses that she believes she was born in the wrong era.

Selena Gomez is honest about her mental health struggles, having recently went to a treatment facility for anxiety and social media addiction, an important lesson to her fans beyond "Celebrities Are People Too." Opening up about her struggles, Gomez shows that nobody's life is perfect (not even this gorgeous, glamorous celebrity), and that there's no shame in seeking help.

Gomez is currently promoting a Netflix show she produced about teen suicide, so we can expect a lot of raw, interesting things from Post-Wizards of Waverley Place, Post-"Hands to Myself" Selena.

