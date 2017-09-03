Advertising

While it's hard to go wrong with dinner and a movie, there are plenty of other date ideas beyond the dimly lit confines of wine and daintily consumed pasta. According to a recent report from Teen Vogue, the two singers Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted playing with puppies during a date in New York city. The photos of the couple out on the town were first spotted on Saturday by E News, and have since made the rounds.

Regardless of your feelings about Gomez and The Weeknd themselves, most people are suckers for photos of people playing with puppies.

Advertising

Connecting with small dogs transcends musical taste, celebrity status and most of the transient elements of this world.

September 2: Selena at a pet store with The Weeknd in New York, NY #selenagomez #abeltesfaye #abelena #theweeknd A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

The photos of the young couple playing with what appears to be a King Charles Spaniel has some wondering if the couple is considering adopting a pup.

Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd becoming puppy parents?! 🐶https://t.co/n4TogJfyzV pic.twitter.com/hNbPBdiOPN — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 3, 2017

One lucky fan even ran into the couple during their date with the dog.

Advertising

i walked into a pet store just to play w puppies and selena gomez and the weeknd were just chillin also playin w puppies haha — halle (@illuminatehals) September 2, 2017

There's no doubt that throngs of fans would support them if they became pet parents.

Also, with a little puppy in tow, they would never escape the tight and invisible clutch of the paparazzi

September 2: Selena at a pet store with The Weeknd in New York, NY #selenagomez #abeltesfaye #abelena #theweeknd A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Regardless of whether they were actually shopping for a puppy or this was a one time play, it looks like an ideal date plan.

Advertising

Who needs to dish out money on another franchise movie when you could just sit and play with a puppy for an hour and a half?!

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at a pet store playing with puppies 🐶♥️ pic.twitter.com/lKVuTPc5dI — The Weeknd's Style (@AbelsOutfits) September 3, 2017

According to Instagram, they fueled up for their puppy date with Mexican food at Ofrenda in the West Village.

Now I need to locate nearby tacos ASAP before I shape-shift into the Hangry Hulk.

Advertising

We'll be keeping our ears pricked and fingers crossed for some crucial puppy updates.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.