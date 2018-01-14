Selena Gomez's mom isn't holding back her real feelings about Justin Bieber.

With Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez (better known as "Jelena") back in full swing after years of fights, shade, and breakup music, pretty much everyone has an opinion about the couple. In a new interview with GossipCop, Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey weighs in.

Teefey didn't beat around the bush about her feelings: She told the site that she is "not happy" with her daughter's decision to reunite with Justin. But, she's maintaining a distance from the situation. “Selena is an adult and can make her own choices," she explained. Not exactly how you want your mother to react to your new BF, but at least it doesn't seem like she's planning to interfere with the rekindled romance.

Teefey explains that she's willing to set aside her own opinions about the couple in favor of her daughter's well being. "Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," she says.

Teefey and her husband also recently stepped back from managing Gomez's career, a decision she maintains is not personal. "Every mother and daughter has disagreements," she said. "We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business."