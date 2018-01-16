Selena Gomez's mother is telling strangers on Instagram she's unhappy her daughter worked with Woody Allen.

It would seem that Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have not had the best relationship as of late. Just days after giving an interview to GossipCop in which she says she doesn't control who Gomez dates, Teefey left a comment on Instagram basically saying she doesn't control who Gomez works with, either. And Teefey wants us to know that she is not responsible for Gomez's choice to work with Woody Allen.

Selena Gomez’s mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess pic.twitter.com/KKvStwEBLg — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) January 16, 2018

Blogger/author Joshua Fox tweeted a screengrab of the interaction, along with the comment, "Selena Gomez's mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess." Here's the deets: Someone commented on Instagram (whether the picture was Gomez's or Teefey's isn't clear), "Make Selena write an apology about the Woddy [sic] Allen film." Teefey responded in a long comment, writing,