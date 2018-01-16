Selena Gomez's mother is telling strangers on Instagram she's unhappy her daughter worked with Woody Allen.

It would seem that Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have not had the best relationship as of late. Just days after giving an interview to GossipCop in which she says she doesn't control who Gomez dates, Teefey left a comment on Instagram basically saying she doesn't control who Gomez works with, either. And Teefey wants us to know that she is not responsible for Gomez's choice to work with Woody Allen.
Blogger/author Joshua Fox tweeted a screengrab of the interaction, along with the comment, "Selena Gomez's mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess." Here's the deets: Someone commented on Instagram (whether the picture was Gomez's or Teefey's isn't clear), "Make Selena write an apology about the Woddy [sic] Allen film." Teefey responded in a long comment, writing,
Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn't click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.
In the GossipCop interview, Teefey says that all mothers and daughters have "disagreements" and that they "never expected to manager her her whole life." Teefey denies that a rift started to form between her and her daughter once she and her husband stopped managing Gomez's career. She explains, "We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business,” she explains. “It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.”
But the tone of Teefey's Instagram comment is not one of support, but one that seems to criticize Gomez's choice, and implies that others around her tried to stop her from working with Allen, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with his daughter, Dylan.
It definitely seems that along with a lot of other people, Mandy Teefey is upset her daughter chose to work with him.