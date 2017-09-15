Advertising

The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice by way of petty Twitter posts. That's how the MLK saying goes, right?! For the sake of this particular story, let's just pretend that's how it goes.

According to a recent report from Uproxx, Tomi Lahren got beautifully trolled by a man who pretended to be her fan.

On Thursday, the hero in question (Reddit user thatgoodgood96) spotted Lahren roaming the streets of New York and saw a golden opportunity.

Posing as a fan, the man slyly asked Lahren for a selfie, only instead of taking a picture he turned on the video setting and asked her, "How does it feel to be a racist piece of shit?"

Advertising

As you can see below, she has no rebuttal.

How DOES it feel Tammy? pic.twitter.com/kL93Vhy5qM — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) September 15, 2017

Lahren would be wise to pick a snappy answer to this question, especially if she's going to keep calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist group.

People on Twitter loved seeing the Aryan terror get trolled.

This is what America needs to heal. Also, more funding for education and affordable housing.

Advertising

In fact, the whole thread is a parade of GIFs of gratitude.

The moment of shock before Lahren slinked away is forever immortalized in our hearts and minds.

Advertising

Whether you're working for the weekend or living it up, I hope this image of gorgeous pettiness sustains you through it all.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.