By now you've probably heard the news that tennis star Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child.
On Saturday, Williams had a 1950s-themed baby shower, and all of her (very famous) friends were on hand to show her their support.
According to Us Weekly, William's shower was held at Nick's 50s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida. Celebs like Ciara, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, and La La Anthony were in attendance, as was, of course, Serena's sister Venus Williams.
Ciara, who appears to be the friend in the group who's constantly shouting, "Let me take a picture!" posted several photos from the event to her Instagram page. We have to say, these ladies all looked pretty cute decked out in their 50s garb.
In addition to being dressed for the occasion, the ladies also posed with some era-appropriate props, like a vintage pickup truck and jukebox.
Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, one of the co-founders of Reddit.
She posted a couple shots from her shower to her own Instagram account.
As did La La Anthony.
Congrats, Serena!