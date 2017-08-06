Advertising

By now you've probably heard the news that tennis star Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child.

Poster in background.... A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

On Saturday, Williams had a 1950s-themed baby shower, and all of her (very famous) friends were on hand to show her their support.

According to Us Weekly, William's shower was held at Nick's 50s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida. Celebs like Ciara, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, and La La Anthony were in attendance, as was, of course, Serena's sister Venus Williams.

Advertising

Ciara, who appears to be the friend in the group who's constantly shouting, "Let me take a picture!" posted several photos from the event to her Instagram page. We have to say, these ladies all looked pretty cute decked out in their 50s garb.

That's 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle! 🤰🏽#Girls @SerenaWilliams 50's Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

In addition to being dressed for the occasion, the ladies also posed with some era-appropriate props, like a vintage pickup truck and jukebox.

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Advertising

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, one of the co-founders of Reddit.

She posted a couple shots from her shower to her own Instagram account.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

As did La La Anthony.

Advertising

FOREVER TYPE THING❤️ #shakerattleandroll2017 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Congrats, Serena!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.