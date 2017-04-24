Advertising

Tennis superstar Serena Williams delighted the internet last week when she announced that she was 20 weeks pregnant. Now, she has us squealing with glee once again. On Monday, Williams posted a selfie to Instagram with a moving letter to her new baby.

Williams captioned the photo:

My Dearest Baby,

You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy

Aww! Not only is Serena Williams a champion in tennis, she's a champion at moving us to tears. She's going to make a great mom.

