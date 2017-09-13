Advertising

Good news, world! After a surprise pregnancy announcement, asking the internet for pregnancy advice, and a '50s themed baby shower, tennis star Serena gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month. Hooray! The best part? NOW WE HAVE PICS.

Williams' fianceé, Alexis Ohanian, shared a precious video documenting her pregnancy journey, from the first sonogram to the moment they left the hospital with their baby daughter. And don't worry, they did tell us her name.

Welcome to the world, little Alexis! She's named after her dad! THIS IS ALL TOO ADORABLE. In addition to their sweet lil video, Williams posted a photo of her and baby Alexis to her Instagram on Wednesday.

"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr," Serena captioned the photo.

Ahhh! She's so cute!! We can't wait for more baby pics. Congrats, Serena and Alexis!

