Serena Williams turned to Twitter with a problem every parent knows all too well.

Parenting is even harder when you're used to being a Champion. Serena Williams, who gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September, just entered the baby teething phase. She's struggling so much that she turned to Twitter for help.

"Teething- aka the devil – is so hard," she tweeted, along with a photo of her daughter. "Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but...Nothing is working. It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone??"

Twitter, amazingly, came through. Parents wrote in with words of consolation, advice, and a reminder that Williams is strong enough to get through even the screams of a teething baby.