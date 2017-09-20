Advertising

Since getting engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams has posted on the social news website on several significant occasions. Most recently, to celebrate the birth of the engaged couple's first child, Williams wrote an open letter to her mother, Oracene Price. In the Reddit post, Williams marvels at her new baby, she explores the body shaming she has received throughout her career, and she explains how having a daughter of her own made her realize just how amazing her own mother is.

Williams opened the letter by addressing her mother, and expressing how she already sees herself in her baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.

She then details some of the body-shaming she has received throughout her career.

I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports -- that I belong in Men's -- because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it).

Reflecting on her own experiences through her new maternal lens, Williams realized just how amazing her mom is.

But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena Williams also expressed how proud she is to be a woman, and how she loves that women's bodies are so diverse.

I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!

The tennis pro is seriously obsessed with her mama, and she hopes she will be as good a mother as her.

You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you. Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.

But just in case Williams has any trouble, she is hoping her mom will be there to help her.

Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly. Your youngest of five, Serena

Sounds like Serena Williams is definitely on track to be as amazing a mom as the woman who raised her–not to mention, she'll probably be a pretty cool mom, too.

