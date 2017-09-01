Advertising

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. - According to The New York Daily News, Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl! Chris Shepherd, a WPBF-25 news producer, broke the news on Twitter:

NEW: Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well. — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017

Let me speak for all of us when I say: YYYYYYAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!

Congrats to Serena, Alexis and Aunt Venus, but most of all, congrats to that baby— your mom is one inspiring badass.

ORIGINAL POST:

According to multiple sources, Serena Williams is in labor and could be delivering her first child any minute now.

#HelloSeptember and soon to be hello to a new baby!



Sending our best wishes to @serenawilliams who is reportedly in labor! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/IX3jHN29yK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Back in April, the 35-year-old athlete announced that she and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child after accidently posting a picture of her baby bump to Snapchat. Now local West Palm Beach, FL. news station CBS12 is reporting that Williams has cleared the entire first floor of St. Mary's Medical Center, where she will be giving birth.

Twitter is celebrating:

The world is really about to be blessed with a human baby made from Serena Williams' genes. Omg. pic.twitter.com/fqfyRy0ZjQ — ricky ricón (@landyklk) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams is in labor. A baby champion finna be born and I need to calm myself. #SerenaWilliams — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams went into labor on #LaborDayWeekend. That's a diva 👑 pic.twitter.com/LQmDjuR3PQ — Real Facade (@realfacade1) September 1, 2017

Our Queen Serena Williams in labour! I hope she gives birth to a baby girl. Her tennis legacy must go on! 😍😍 #SerenaWilliams — Miss Bee (@B_Mabalane) September 1, 2017

First look at Serena Williams baby girl 🎾 pic.twitter.com/vLS4Ir2jL1 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 1, 2017

When we heard @serenawilliams is reportedly in labor ... pic.twitter.com/25izB6ofoe — espnW (@espnW) September 1, 2017

Just heard Serena Williams is in labor. I really hope her child & Beyoncé's twins become bffs. Let's think about that formation for a sec... pic.twitter.com/kJR4WGJ7wu — Ashley Bachman (@smashleybwell) September 1, 2017

My initial reaction to our Lord & Savior, Serena Williams delivering the messiah... pic.twitter.com/UftDgmFF10 — Matt (@MSpice913) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams is in labor on Labor Day weekend because she's Serena Williams. #SerenaWilliams — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) September 1, 2017

Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant back in January, so we are hoping that if she can do that, delivery will be a breeze!

