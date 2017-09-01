UPDATE 3:20 p.m. - According to The New York Daily News, Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl! Chris Shepherd, a WPBF-25 news producer, broke the news on Twitter:
Let me speak for all of us when I say: YYYYYYAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!
Congrats to Serena, Alexis and Aunt Venus, but most of all, congrats to that baby— your mom is one inspiring badass.
ORIGINAL POST:
According to multiple sources, Serena Williams is in labor and could be delivering her first child any minute now.
Back in April, the 35-year-old athlete announced that she and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child after accidently posting a picture of her baby bump to Snapchat. Now local West Palm Beach, FL. news station CBS12 is reporting that Williams has cleared the entire first floor of St. Mary's Medical Center, where she will be giving birth.
Twitter is celebrating:
Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant back in January, so we are hoping that if she can do that, delivery will be a breeze!