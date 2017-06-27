Advertising

Behold: Serena Williams' stunning new Vanity Fair cover.

The world's best tennis player posed nearly naked while pregnant on the August cover of the magazine, showing off her growing baby bump. The photo was captured by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Vanity Fair

The pictures accompany a feature in Vanity Fair about Williams' relationship with her fiancé slash baby-daddy-to-be, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The 35-year-old tennis pro opened up about everything from meeting Alexis in Rome to taking SIX pregnancy tests before the Australian Open to make sure she was actually expecting.

Advertising

The cover is definitely reminiscent of Demi Moore's iconic 1991 pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair, also shot by Leibovitz.

Vanity Fair

Twitter couldn't help but swoon over the 23-time Grand Slam winner's breathtaking cover:

Wonder Woman! — Val Mackinnon (@ValMackinnon) June 27, 2017

Woah... This is BEAUTIFUL!!! Go on witcha bad self @serenawilliams !!!! pic.twitter.com/ypOyk11qFE — Thom (@thatguythom) June 27, 2017

Advertising

How am I supposed to function with all my edges snatched via this beautiful magazine cover! Uggghh — Adena Andrews (@adena_andrews) June 27, 2017

Now THIS is how you take pregnancy photos!!!! pic.twitter.com/XBT0F7Da9T — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 27, 2017

When not gracing the covers of magazines or gracing the tennis court, Serena keeps busy putting sexist assholes in their place. Often.

Her latest "feud" (if you can call it that) is with tennis player John McEnroe. McEnroe tried to diminish Williams' accomplishments by saying, "if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world." Serena, who has stated several times that she prefers being called an "athlete" instead of a "female athlete," found the time to clap back with two tweets.

Advertising

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Game. Set. Match.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.