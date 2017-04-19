Advertising

Tennis legend Serena Williams dropped a bomb on fans after casually sending out this Snapchat of herself in yellow swimsuit with the caption "20 weeks."

Match. Set. Baby!?!?!??! Snapchat: Serena Williams

Surprise! One of the greatest athletes of all time is pregnant, y'all!

People confirmed the happy news, and Twitter promptly exploded.

I just see Serena Williams as a mother and her kid is acting up and she's like "Don't Try Me..." 😂😂😂https://t.co/juJzoQeKXS — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams baby already has 2 grand slams. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 19, 2017

Congrats to THE Serena Williams! This is awesome! I'm just jealous that Serena at 20 weeks pregnant is me after a Chipotle steak burrito 😩. pic.twitter.com/Fdqv58QIYk — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams and Beyoncé both giving birth this year I know who's gonna save the world for us — farwz (@farwzz) April 19, 2017

Also, many Twitter users were quick to point out that Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant. So, what was your excuse for skipping the gym again?

That means Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open. A pregnant woman dominated them. pic.twitter.com/RoP5pLOY8j — Kevin (@TheSkorpion) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant. The Australian Open was 11 weeks ago. Think about that the next time you make an excuse. #hero — Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won the Australian open pregnant.



Idgaf who you think the greatest athlete ever is. They didn't win a major title pregnant. — Prodigal Patriarch (@DavidEatsViagra) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant, which means she won the Australian Open while being pregnant and didn't drop a single set. The GOAT. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australia Open in Jan. but I cant even get out of bed when I'm on my period. Sis is superwoman — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won a grand slam while she was pregnant so every man should probably shut up about everything forever. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 19, 2017

Less than a week ago, Serena Williams uploaded this sexy picture of herself showing off her abs in a string bikini. Sneaky, sneaky!

Just because A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Williams, 35, recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, in Rome this past December. This will be the first child for both of them.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Congrats to the happy couple (and Aunt Venus, of course)!

