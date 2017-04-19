Tennis legend Serena Williams dropped a bomb on fans after casually sending out this Snapchat of herself in yellow swimsuit with the caption "20 weeks."
Surprise! One of the greatest athletes of all time is pregnant, y'all!
People confirmed the happy news, and Twitter promptly exploded.
Also, many Twitter users were quick to point out that Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant. So, what was your excuse for skipping the gym again?
Less than a week ago, Serena Williams uploaded this sexy picture of herself showing off her abs in a string bikini. Sneaky, sneaky!
Williams, 35, recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, in Rome this past December. This will be the first child for both of them.
Congrats to the happy couple (and Aunt Venus, of course)!