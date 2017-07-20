Advertising

Serena Williams may be the best tennis player in the world, but she is not too proud to ask for advice when it comes to something she is still new at— this whole pregnancy thing.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Back in April, the 35-year-old athlete announced that she is pregnant with her first child. On Sunday, she turned to Twitter to crowdsource some advice about how to turn over in bed while sleeping. Her plea is kind of adorable:

Any tips on how to turn over at night? 😰I'm having trouble from going from my left ....to my right.... to my left side. 🤰🏾 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

Twitter was all too happy to share their secrets with Serena.

Hi Serena! My wife slept with a really large pillow between her legs that went up to her chest and it was a lot more comfortable for her! — Dan Bachicha (@dbacheech) July 19, 2017

Lay on your left side and put a pillow between your legs. I only lay on my left side it's best for the baby. I believe it's blood flow. — Hazel Clark Mac (@hazelclarktv) July 19, 2017

Sleep on your left side...and get a pregnancy pillow which curves round you - transforms your night's sleep - CONGRATS xxxxxxx — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) July 19, 2017

Silk or satin sheets. The more slippery the better! — Sarah Ockwell-Smith (@TheBabyExpert) July 19, 2017

Roll on your back, Mama...then roll right/then back/ then left. You have to sing the lyrics to the Tootsie Roll! I don't make the rules. — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) July 19, 2017

Just throw a backhand and your body will follow. Strange to give a woman advice on how to move when she moves better than any other human. — @JaVanka Must Go (@biespitz) July 19, 2017

A body pillow was helpful. Not sure if hip pain has hit yet, but prenatal yoga helped ease it a bit. You got this superwoman! — Dr. Jasmine Bihm (@jasminebihm) July 19, 2017

If all else fails, one tweeter suggested that Serena wake up her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and make him help.

Luckily, he approves.

This. — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) July 19, 2017

Hey, it would be great practice for waking up in the middle of the night once the baby comes.

