Serena Williams may be the best tennis player in the world, but she is not too proud to ask for advice when it comes to something she is still new at— this whole pregnancy thing.
Back in April, the 35-year-old athlete announced that she is pregnant with her first child. On Sunday, she turned to Twitter to crowdsource some advice about how to turn over in bed while sleeping. Her plea is kind of adorable:
Twitter was all too happy to share their secrets with Serena.
If all else fails, one tweeter suggested that Serena wake up her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and make him help.
Luckily, he approves.
Hey, it would be great practice for waking up in the middle of the night once the baby comes.