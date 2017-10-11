Advertising

This joke Seth MacFarlane told at the 2013 Oscars Nominations has resurfaced thanks to the bombshell New York Times report exposing Harvey Weinstein as a sexual predator.

MacFarlane and Emma Stone were presenting the nominees in the Supporting Actress category, and after reading the five female actor's names, he joked: "Congratulations! You five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein."

The audience responds with an awkward laugh-turned-groan that indicates that they are familiar with Weinstein's "casting couch" tactics.

But MacFarlane wasn't the first person to publicly point out Weinstein's disgusting reputation. In a 2012 episode of Tina Fey's show 30 Rock, the character of Jenna, played by Jane Krakowski, jokes about having to turn down Weinstein's sexual advances:

Yeah, these jokes didn't age well. And although they technically called out Weinstein, they did not aid in the actionable takedown of the movie executive. Plus, these innocuous jokes are a lot less funny now that so many victims have bravely come forward and shared their traumatic experiences.

Even more disturbing, these jokes indicate that his abuse was far from a secret in the entertainment industry, but it took a scathing exposé for people to start taking the claims made by women over the course of three decades seriously.

