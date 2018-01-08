Seth Meyers *went there* in his Golden Globes monologue.

Right out of the gate, Golden Globes host Seth Meyers tackled the sexual harassment epidemic sweeping the entertainment industry (and the world!) in a punchy, smart monologue.

"Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen..." he greeted the crowd, launching right into twelve minutes of jokes that weren't afraid to name names.

Seth Meyers: "There's a new era underway and I can tell because it's been years since a white man's been this nervous in Hollywood." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9PfcrQoBOS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2018

Here are the best lines:

"It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t, it’s gonna be a good year!"

"This was the year of big little lies and get out — and also television series Big Little Lies and the movie Get Out."

"There’s a new era underway and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood."

"For the male nominees here tonight this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud. ‘Did you hear about Willem Dafoe?’ ‘Oh god no!’ He was nominated, don’t do that!'"

"A lot of people thought it would be more appropriate for a woman to host these awards and they may be right… but if it’s any consolation I’m a man with absolutely no power in Hollywood. I’m not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight.” [The camera cuts to Seth Rogen]. Hey, remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?"

"They tried to get a woman to host this show, they really did. They said, ‘Hey, how’d you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood?’ And they said, ‘Hm, where is it?’ And they said, ‘It’s at a hotel.’ Long story short, I’m your host tonight."

"We’re here tonight courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press — a string of three words that could not be better designed to infuriate our president. Hollywood. Foreign. Press. The only name that could make his angrier is the Hillary Mexico Salad Association."

"Well I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he’s the first person ever booed during the in memoriam.” [The audience groans]. "It’ll sound like that."

"They’re going to do another season of House of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t…"

Watch the whole monologue here.