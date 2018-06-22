Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.

You know the old story: boy meets girl. Boy falls in love with girl. Boy and girl dump long-time significant others, get matching tattoos, move in to a $16 million dollar apartment together and get engaged within a matter of weeks.
Tale as old as time, right?
Well, not really, but this is the case for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and although their love story seems crazy to most, the two seem to be very happy together.
How do we know that? Well, they post sickeningly-sweet things about each other on the internet and everywhere else....a LOT.
Exhibit A:
Exhibit B:
Exhibit CDEFG:
And while most find love young beautiful, Seth Rogen is sick of their sh*t.
On Thursday, Pete Davidson uploaded this picture of his future wife alongside the caption, "what the actual fuck". Aw?
Ariana chimed in in the comments section, and the two had a lovey-dovey little exchange:
But Seth Rogen said what many of us were thinking:
But Pete had the last word on this one:
Can't tell if I find that cute or a little weird, but hey! As long as they're happy, right?
Right???????!!!??