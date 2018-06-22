Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.

You know the old story: boy meets girl. Boy falls in love with girl. Boy and girl dump long-time significant others, get matching tattoos, move in to a $16 million dollar apartment together and get engaged within a matter of weeks.

Tale as old as time, right?

Well, not really, but this is the case for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and although their love story seems crazy to most, the two seem to be very happy together.

How do we know that? Well, they post sickeningly-sweet things about each other on the internet and everywhere else....a LOT.

Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande during his appearance on The Tonight Show. ✨

pic.twitter.com/CmpnEO6pSp — Ariana Grande SA (@TeamGrandeSA) June 21, 2018

And while most find love young beautiful, Seth Rogen is sick of their sh*t.

On Thursday, Pete Davidson uploaded this picture of his future wife alongside the caption, "what the actual fuck". Aw?