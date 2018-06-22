Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.

Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.
April Lavalle
Jun 22, 2018@3:58 PM
Advertising

You know the old story: boy meets girl. Boy falls in love with girl. Boy and girl dump long-time significant others, get matching tattoos, move in to a $16 million dollar apartment together and get engaged within a matter of weeks.

Tale as old as time, right?

Well, not really, but this is the case for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and although their love story seems crazy to most, the two seem to be very happy together.

How do we know that? Well, they post sickeningly-sweet things about each other on the internet and everywhere else....a LOT.

Exhibit A:

u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Exhibit B:

the chamber of secrets has been opened ...

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Exhibit CDEFG:

And while most find love young beautiful, Seth Rogen is sick of their sh*t.

On Thursday, Pete Davidson uploaded this picture of his future wife alongside the caption, "what the actual fuck". Aw?

Advertising

what the actual fuck 😍

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Ariana chimed in in the comments section, and the two had a lovey-dovey little exchange:

Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.
Instagram

But Seth Rogen said what many of us were thinking:

Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.
Instgram

But Pete had the last word on this one:

Seth Rogen just took aim at Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande for their Instagram PDA.
Instagram
Advertising

Can't tell if I find that cute or a little weird, but hey! As long as they're happy, right?

Right???????!!!??

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc