James Corden and Seth Rogen traded their fancy Hollywood jobs for a night to become pizza delivery boys in a segment for the Late Late Show called "Mystery Pizza Box" on Thursday. The two traveled around Los Angeles dropping off pies and offering hungry customers a delicious choice: stick with the pizza they ordered or forfeit it for whatever is in the mystery box.

That's when things got really weird. Check it out:

You know when Dominic Cooper shows up in a wrestling singlet that you are in for an unforgettable night.

However, the weirdest stunt of the evening has to be the impromptu birthday party for a stranger complete with shirtless debauchery, a gimp, and what seems like a lot of alcohol. But hey, live it up! You will probably only get to party with Seth Rogen and James Corden once, but those pictures are forever.

I'm not sure why @sethrogen and @j_corden were at my birthday. I didn't invite them. A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

BEST BIRTHDAY EVER (does anyone remember who took this picture?) #PizzaGimp #WhatIsMyLife A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Hope he doesn’t have to work tomorrow #LuckOfTheDraw A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Rogen & Corden: the most iconic duo since pizza and beer.

