Parents: they give us life, then they spend the bulk of it embarrassing us beyond belief. And thanks to social media, this doesn't end when we move out. Apparently this is even more true when you're famous—and especially if you're Seth Rogen.

Why? Meet Sandy Rogen (on the right), the woman who brought the Knocked Up actor into the world, and your new hero:

Sandy Rogen has an active sex life. How do we know this, other than the healthy glow in her photo? Because she also has an active Twitter life. And you are going to want to follow her ASAP. Because much to the mortification of her son, she tweeted this yesterday:

And of course, someone had to drag poor, poor Seth into it:

If this was our mom, we might take this opportunity to quit Twitter and flee society to live amongst the trees. But Seth Rogen responded:

The mom-son interaction that came next would be all of us, if our moms used Twitter:

Seth's sister, Danya Rogen, is also having an adverse reaction to her mom's overshare:

To which Sandy had the best, most mom-like response:

But not everyone thinks Sandy should keep her sex life off the internet. Actress Mindy Kaling, for one, is all for it:

Don't worry, Mindy.

And, aside from her children, most of Twitter is applauding Sandy for her TMI tweet, and her bangin' sex life:

While others feel Seth's pain:

Also, as it turns out, Sandy Rogen is not new to Twitter, or to oversharing. Here are some stand-outs:

And her favorite thing seems to be tweeting from the bathroom.

And she has a thing for funny hats.

It's official: Sandy Rogen is our new favorite Rogen. Sorry, Seth! You're funny in movies, but your Twitter account is lacking in bathroom pics and over-the-top details about your life, like this:

Long live Sandy Rogen and her overshares! Also, now is probably a good time to call your mom and try to convince her to never, ever sign up for Twitter.

