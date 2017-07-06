Advertising

Parents: they give us life, then they spend the bulk of it embarrassing us beyond belief. And thanks to social media, this doesn't end when we move out. Apparently this is even more true when you're famous—and especially if you're Seth Rogen.

Why? Meet Sandy Rogen (on the right), the woman who brought the Knocked Up actor into the world, and your new hero:

Sandy Rogen has an active sex life. How do we know this, other than the healthy glow in her photo? Because she also has an active Twitter life. And you are going to want to follow her ASAP. Because much to the mortification of her son, she tweeted this yesterday:

Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga.! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 5, 2017

And of course, someone had to drag poor, poor Seth into it:

So how is Seth doing these days? — Winterr (@WinterBourneTO) July 5, 2017

Very well thank you ! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 5, 2017

If this was our mom, we might take this opportunity to quit Twitter and flee society to live amongst the trees. But Seth Rogen responded:

Jesus fucking Christ mom. https://t.co/KJSIlWZMhL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

The mom-son interaction that came next would be all of us, if our moms used Twitter:

It's just an observation of life ! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 5, 2017

Whatever!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

Whateverrrrrrrr mom mm! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 5, 2017

Seth's sister, Danya Rogen, is also having an adverse reaction to her mom's overshare:

It's gnarly — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

To which Sandy had the best, most mom-like response:

Lame! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 6, 2017

But not everyone thinks Sandy should keep her sex life off the internet. Actress Mindy Kaling, for one, is all for it:

I love it and I don't want you to dissuade her — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 6, 2017

Don't worry, Mindy.

I don't think I can. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 6, 2017

And, aside from her children, most of Twitter is applauding Sandy for her TMI tweet, and her bangin' sex life:

I think it's awesome! Keep it up, Sandy! pic.twitter.com/EetlIotNwc — Nicole Hurley (@DialNforNicole) July 5, 2017

Sandy- enjoy!! Yoga, sex, making your kid uncomfortable! — Bobhopesmom (@mickmcmickster) July 5, 2017

Go on, Sandy. Expand on that thought. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 5, 2017

While others feel Seth's pain:

Also, as it turns out, Sandy Rogen is not new to Twitter, or to oversharing. Here are some stand-outs:

The only thing worse than a man bun is a grey haired man bun ! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) June 21, 2017

My bum is so sore and I have a huge bruise that no one shall ever see! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) June 10, 2017

Ok I had some wine! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 2, 2017

He looks so deep pic.twitter.com/RLSILrNQYj — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) April 29, 2017

And her favorite thing seems to be tweeting from the bathroom.

Last toilet in Japan ! pic.twitter.com/WiBICG2aIz — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 3, 2017

Outhouse in Japan. I used it. It has a handle! pic.twitter.com/rUrgUE2AlN — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) April 25, 2017

It's good to have your cell phone with you in the bathroom when the light goes out ! Love my flash light — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) June 6, 2017

And she has a thing for funny hats.

It's official: Sandy Rogen is our new favorite Rogen. Sorry, Seth! You're funny in movies, but your Twitter account is lacking in bathroom pics and over-the-top details about your life, like this:

Don't you love it, when you go to the gym, and you go to the bathroom, and you see your underwear is on backwards? — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) April 16, 2017

Long live Sandy Rogen and her overshares! Also, now is probably a good time to call your mom and try to convince her to never, ever sign up for Twitter.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.