21 times Seth Rogen and his mom were the funniest duo on Twitter.

While I have my own Jewish mother, and love her with all my heart and stuff, I can assure you Sandy Rogen is the absolute best one.
Sandy, mother of Seth, is so delightfully candid on Twitter whether she's kvelling over her son's joint rolling skills or kvetching about how he doesn't call. Bless Sandy and Seth Rogen, bringing naches to us all.
1. Get popcorn.
2. The most Jewish Mother tweet to ever Jewish Mother.
3. There's a Woody in every universe.
4. The family that drinks together...links together.
5. Seth Rogen, Canadian translator.
6. Role reversal.
7. Perfect for a BuzzFeed list.
8. And Seth Rogen knows funny.
9. Just a full convo for our enjoyment.
10. Fact check.
11. Thoughts and prayers are with Sandy's bum.
12. Such naches.
13. Meta.
14. A mother's love is permanent.
@RogenSandy Jesus mom...— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 20, 2015
15. Another solid convo.
16. Emphasis on the "fucking."
17. Just "Jesus" this time.
18. Proud of your skillz, son.
19. Owned.
20. The Guilt Trip.
21. Sandy's origin story.
