21 times Seth Rogen and his mom were the funniest duo on Twitter.

While I have my own Jewish mother, and love her with all my heart and stuff, I can assure you Sandy Rogen is the absolute best one.

Sandy, mother of Seth, is so delightfully candid on Twitter whether she's kvelling over her son's joint rolling skills or kvetching about how he doesn't call. Bless Sandy and Seth Rogen, bringing naches to us all.

1. Get popcorn.

Came home to husband making the biggest bag of popcorn ever ! pic.twitter.com/CgIT52nPHc — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 26, 2017

What the hell are you guys doing over there? https://t.co/WxdiO0xJLW — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 26, 2017

2. The most Jewish Mother tweet to ever Jewish Mother.

Twitter

3. There's a Woody in every universe.

Twitter

4. The family that drinks together...links together.

Twitter

5. Seth Rogen, Canadian translator.