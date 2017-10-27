21 times Seth Rogen and his mom were the funniest duo on Twitter.

21 times Seth Rogen and his mom were the funniest duo on Twitter.
Orli Matlow
Oct 27, 2017@2:04 PM
Advertising

While I have my own Jewish mother, and love her with all my heart and stuff, I can assure you Sandy Rogen is the absolute best one.

Sandy, mother of Seth, is so delightfully candid on Twitter whether she's kvelling over her son's joint rolling skills or kvetching about how he doesn't call. Bless Sandy and Seth Rogen, bringing naches to us all.

1. Get popcorn.

2. The most Jewish Mother tweet to ever Jewish Mother.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-101227-am-nQHLAW.png
Twitter

3. There's a Woody in every universe.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-101736-am-YACCiA.png
Twitter

4. The family that drinks together...links together.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-102357-am-555TIK.png
Twitter

5. Seth Rogen, Canadian translator.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-103040-am-An6uTw.png
Twitter
Advertising

6. Role reversal.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-104348-am-k7LJHu.png
Twitter

7. Perfect for a BuzzFeed list.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-104740-am-9Ili2P.png
Twitter

8. And Seth Rogen knows funny.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-105324-am-QTixBe.png
Twitter

9. Just a full convo for our enjoyment.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-105424-am-JVPWPU.png
twitter
Advertising

10. Fact check.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-105755-am-htUGto.png
Twitter

11. Thoughts and prayers are with Sandy's bum.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-110146-am-p7M1Aa.png
Twitter

12. Such naches.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-110719-am-ERSSQ5.png
Twitter

13. Meta.

Advertising

14. A mother's love is permanent.

15. Another solid convo.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-112035-am-Aac70K.png
Twitter

16. Emphasis on the "fucking."

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-112229-am-ZGcbeJ.png
Twitter

17. Just "Jesus" this time.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-112327-am-DoxIa4.png
Twitter
Advertising

18. Proud of your skillz, son.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-112443-am-FqNVhA.png
Twitter

19. Owned.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-113156-am-cwDdSJ.png
Twitter

20. The Guilt Trip.

21. Sandy's origin story.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc