People are sharing their picks for Sexiest Man Alive because sorry Blake Shelton but no.

In its annual inventory of who is attractive and who has yet to die, People magazine has declared country man Blake Shelton to be the Sexiest Man Alive.

Um.

giphy

People of the internet were quick to take to the streets and declare, "NOT MY SEXIEST MAN ALIVE," protesting the injustice of a bloated vanilla biscuit taking the title despite so clearly NOT winning the popular vote.

Twitter is sharing their choices, and yes, this post is basically just an excuse just to look at sexy men.

1. Jeff Goldblum

nothing but respect for MY sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/FZSBEJAzkl — eve peyser (@evepeyser) November 15, 2017

2. Henry Cavill

Nothing but respect for my sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/cmHwXXgLUv — Y ✘ N A L (@yxnal) November 15, 2017

3. Dennis Quaid

nothing but respect for MY sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/aToT749Zy9 — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) November 15, 2017

4. Mahershala Ali