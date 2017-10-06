Advertising

Every celebrity couple faces split rumors, but something about the latest rumblings about Shakira and Gerard Pique hit especially close to home.

The couple, who have two toddler-age sons, has been together since meeting at the World Cup in 2010. They were last spotted publicly in Argentina at the wedding of Pique's former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. An anonymous source told Spanish website Cotilleo, "It's something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision."

THIS CANT BE HAPPENING — diana marie (@dianaa_marie) October 6, 2017

Advertising

Hopefully not true!!! — Angelica Ortiz (@nanam16) October 6, 2017

"Pique and Shakira might be getting a divorce"

Me: pic.twitter.com/9jrP97eb9U — Aneesa Mahomed (@aneemahomed9) October 6, 2017

Not Shakira and Pique!!!! I can't deal pic.twitter.com/IIMHO27iFg — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) October 6, 2017

Advertising

if piqué and shakira are getting a divorce then love can’t be real — juany (@juanitamxn) October 6, 2017

Meanwhile, other anonymous sources are reporting that the couple is still together. "They have 100 percent not split," a source told Us Weekly. Which anonymous hanger-on should we believe?

For now, we're choosing to believe in love. Fortunately, Gerard Pique threw us a bone with a repost of Shakira singing a love song on Twitter. Heart-eyes and kissy-face emojis are the universal sign for "we're still together, everyone calm down," right?

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.