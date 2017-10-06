Every celebrity couple faces split rumors, but something about the latest rumblings about Shakira and Gerard Pique hit especially close to home.
The couple, who have two toddler-age sons, has been together since meeting at the World Cup in 2010. They were last spotted publicly in Argentina at the wedding of Pique's former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. An anonymous source told Spanish website Cotilleo, "It's something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision."
Meanwhile, other anonymous sources are reporting that the couple is still together. "They have 100 percent not split," a source told Us Weekly. Which anonymous hanger-on should we believe?
For now, we're choosing to believe in love. Fortunately, Gerard Pique threw us a bone with a repost of Shakira singing a love song on Twitter. Heart-eyes and kissy-face emojis are the universal sign for "we're still together, everyone calm down," right?