Sometimes a new haircut is a real reason to celebrate. Shannon Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she's spent the past two years undergoing chemotherapy. Now, she's in remission, and the post-chemotherapy milestones are rolling in.

Doherty took to Instagram to share a photo of her first haircut since completing chemotherapy. The cropped pixie is a far cry from her long, wavy 90210 look, but we have a feeling the new short style is much more special to Doherty.

"Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy. Thank you @anhcotran for the 'sexy Parisian' cut," she wrote on Instagram. "After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again. ❤️❤️❤️"

Over 60,000 fans liked the photo, and plenty have chimed in in the comments section to congratulate Doherty on her new look and her good health.

"Huge congrats on both the cancer remission and new hairstyle. Looks awesome and to see you like this is gods blessing," wrote one fan. Another agreed: "Beautiful, pray for your full recovery."

Even the hairstyle was fan-approved: "I actually love the short hair after seeing you with long hair all these years, I think it looks marvelous !!!!!"

The "sexy Parisian" look is definitely working on Doherty, and the cancer survivor look is even better.

