Shannon Purser bursted onto this scene this summer playing the dearly departed Barb on Stranger Things, and also appears on this spring's newest obsession Riverdale. Playing Ethel Muggs, Purser has appeared on a few episodes of The CW's sexy Archie Comics-inspired murder mystery teen drama (It's better than it sounds, I swear).
In one of the fist episodes of the show, Betty and Veronica (you know, from the comics!) shared a kiss that was meant to "shock" their peers, which angered members of the LGBT community but also prompted some serious 'shipping.
Jezebel reports that in a now-deleted tweet, Purser commented to co-star
Cody Cole Sprouse (who plays Literary Bro Jughead Jones) about "angry beronica stans."
She was then inundated with tweets from people criticizing the show for queerbaiting, using a same-sex kiss as a salacious ratings boost, not a relationship.
She responded:
Shannon Purser later shared a longer note apologizing to people who were hurt by her comment, explaining that she was unfamiliar with the concept of queerbaiting and that she, herself, is bisexual.
Fans responded positively to the note, welcoming her to the LGBTQ+ community and grateful for her apology.
Last week, Shannon Purser tweeted about sexuality.
Here's hoping that Riverdale will catch up to real life and feature some real queer relationships (Kevin Keller deserves better than a Serpent taking advantage of him!)