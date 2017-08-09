Advertising

Sharon Stone just tweeted a clip of her audition for the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct and it will remind you that 1) that movie rocks and 2) Sharon Stone is the GOAT.

In recent years, the audition tape had been floating around the internet, but the actress tweeted it outright Wednesday afternoon for "way back Wednesday" (designated for people too impatient to wait for "throwback Thursday"). So even if you've seen it around before, it is definitely worth a second (or third or fourth) watch:

Advertising

The drink. The cigs. The flirting. IT'S ALL JUST TOO GOOD. She nails it.

Back in 2009, The New York Post reported that Stone wore "an Armani pantsuit and a sheer blouse with no bra underneath just to show she had no problem with nudity," and after eight months of auditioning, finally snagged the role.

In a 1996 interview with The Guardian, Stone spoke more about the nudity in the film, alluding to *that* scene.

"I read the script and thought, 'Oh, man, somebody's going to be so good in this.' Then I went, 'Wait a second, you've got the screenplay, why'd they give it to you?' I never got why everybody didn't just die for the part. I guess a lot of people had more to lose than I did." Well, the nudity, for one thing. "I mean, so what?"

Advertising

She later said that 12 different actresses turned down the role before it was offered to her, which is weird because could you imagine anyone else as Catherine Tramell ​​​​​?

But yeah, it's pretty clear they made the right choice in the end.

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.